Fifa threatens to ban Kenya again over football mess

By The East African More by this Author

Fifa has, for the second time in as many days, threatened to ban Kenya from all football activities in the wake of reported government interference in the management of the game.

In a letter addressed to Kenya's Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura also extended an olive branch, promising 'immediate' negotiations in a bid to resolve the crisis.

"Fifa understand the important role your office plays in ensuring that sports bodies in Kenya comply with applicable roles," Samoura, considered the most powerful woman delegate in football, observed.

Samoura also urged Amina to consider reinstating the disbanded Football Kenya Federation's National Executive Committee (NEC).

Samoura said Amina's move to appoint a caretaker committee last week to manage the affairs of the game in the interim is illegal.

The committee is headed by retired Justice Aaron Ringera.

Advertisement

"I have been made aware of the appointment of a so-called caretaker committee together with its secretariat in lieu of the FKF NEC. I must highlight this appointment is contrary to our principles in which all our member associations are supported to independently manage their affairs.

"The situation could therefore lead to a ban on FKF by Fifa."

Samoura, who recently visited Kenya and failed to publicly meet any government official, has also offered to virtually meet Amina in a bid to 'normalise' the situation.

Samoura's letter comes two days after fifa, in a separate correspondence by Kenny Jean Marie, who is the head of football associations, expressed concerns over the move by Amina to disband Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and install a caretaker committee.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa has since been arrested by authorities on allegations of abuse of public office and misappropriation of funds, and is expected in court on Monday.