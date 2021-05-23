Five Simba SC players make it to CAF Champions league team of the week

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Simba could have bowed out of the CAF Champions’ league but they probably have something to smile about, this is after five of their players made it to the team of the week.

The players who make the list are the two fullbacks Shomari Kapombe and Mohammed Hussein; they are joined by mid-fielders Clatous Chama and Jose Miquissone.

John Bocco who scored a brace yesterday finishes the list which also features Kaizer Chiefs’ goal Keeper Bruce Bvuma who did a great job in keeping the Simba at bay the whole after noon.

Apart from making it to the list Clautos Chama was highest rated player of the afternoon with 9.9 rating followed by John Bocco who was rated at 8.6, whereas Miquissone was rated at 8.1 and Mohammed Hussein at 8.2

The six are joined by central defenders Yasser Ibrahim from Al -Ahly and Mousa Lebusa from Mamelodi Sundowns, in the center of the park, Ben Romdhane of Esperance and W. El Karti from Wydad seal the holes.

These are joined by Mamelodi Sundowns’ M Affonso who plays alongside John Bocco in the frontline.

