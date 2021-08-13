Government to build three sports centres worth Sh10.5 billion

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government is in plan to build three sports centres worth Sh10.5 billion.

That was revealed by the director of the sports department in the Ministry of Information, Arts, Culture and Sports, Addo Komba, during the launch of Betway, a new betting company in the country.

Komba said the government has a strategy to further improve the sports industry by partnering with betting companies, which, he explained, are their stakeholders.

“We have a strong strategic plan to improve the sports sector, in our budget we are in the process of building three sports facilities in the regions of Geita, Dodoma and Dar es Salaam worth Sh 10.5 billion. Each centre will cost Sh3.5 billion,” said Komba. Apart from that, Komba appealed to donors to support football legends with health insurance. He said the move will help them get treatment and avoid huge costs. He also commended Betway for their promise of supporting the sports industry and former football stars. For his part, Betway Tanzania operations manager Jimmy Masaoe said they are now in plan to sponsor football clubs in the country.

“Through our corporate social responsibility, football stakeholders will face a friendly environment in their predictions, but we will also work with former football stars,” he said.

The launch was also attended by former stars including Mrisho Ngassa, Ivo Mapunda, Amri Kiemba, Madaraka Suleiman, Edibily Lunyamila, Dua Said and Boniface Wambura who represented the Tanzania Football Federation. Acting Secretary General of the National Sports Council (NSC), Neema Msitha said the arrival of Betway will help contribute to the development of sports in the country.