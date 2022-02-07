Government to construct 256 pitches in schools, says Sports minister Mchengerwa

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government is planning to construct 256 pitches and academics in different schools to attract people to venture into sports and related entertainment activities.

The academics would help to improve culture and produce qualified professionals who can compete internationally, said the Minister of Culture, Arts and Sports, Mohamed Mchengerwa, adding that this would produce effectively competitive persons in assorted sports. To that end, the government has already identified potential executor of the construction works.

The minister made the remarks yesterday at the formal opening of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games which was themed ‘Together for a Shared Future.’

“Before addressing you, I had a meeting with the Chinese ambassador to Tanzania, and two of the things we discussed were how to improve sports in Tanzania - and expand Swahili use in China. We plan to construct football pitches and academics, and are seeking government support,” he said.

The Chinese Ambassador in Tanzania, Chen Mingijian, said that, after six years of Beijing Winter Olympics preparations, this is the first time they organize such event after the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

“With this year’s theme, the Chinese people join hands with people across the world to jointly create a better future in the Olympic spirit.” She stressed that China will facilitate cooperation, mutual support - and promote exchange in various fields between our two countries in the coming years. According to her, Tanzania is a tropical country, and no Tanzanian is participating in the event.