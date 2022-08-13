Judgment day as Yanga and Simba battle it out

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. It is a tricky day as two Dar es Salaam giants, Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba, clash in the season’s curtain raiser at the Benmjamin Mkapa Stadium this evening.

This is barely a week after the two giants hosted their friendlies at the same stadium meant to introduce their newly signed players.

There has been an exchange of words among supporters of both the two bigwigs as to who will emerge the winner in the Community Shield match, which usually signals the start of the new Premier League season.

The match is expected to kick-off at 7pm, with both Yanga and Simba team coaches boasting to emerge victorious.

Yanga, who are defending champions of the Community Shield, would like to maintain their unbeaten run against Simba following their 1-0 victory last season and Simba would like to revenge and win the title lost in their previous encounter.

It is also a litmus test for Simba’s new head coach Zoran Manojlovic who will be guiding the team against their bitter rivals, Yanga.

As per Community Shield records, this will be the 15th match in the history of the competition since 2001. Simba managed to win nine time s while Yanga would be seeking to boost their win record to seven.

Various new players will likely have a big say on the outcome of arguably the biggest derby in East and Central Africa.

Yanga’s new faces that would be testing the derby duel for the first time are Congolese defender Joyce Lomalisa, Ibrahim Bacca, Gael Bigirimana, Aziz Ki Stephane Aziz K and Lazarous Kambole.

The list also include Bernard Morrison who has returned to the Jangwani Street side after spending two seasons with Simba.

Simba players who will be also play their in the derby for the first time are Mohamed Quattara, Nassoro Kapama, Victor Akpan, Habibu Kyombo, Moses Phiri, Augustine Okra, Nelson Okwa and Serbian striker Dejan Georgijevic. Matches between Yanga and Simba are usually a matter of wits, and today’s clash is expected to follow that tradition.

It’s the type of match where some fans must cry on their way home. Others will make merry deep into the night.

Simba coach Zoran Manojlovic has instilled a new culture in the Msimbazi Reds. There is massive self-belief in the boys, and they now look focused. The 4-4-2 formation has been working well for the Serbian tactician, at times switching to 4-3-3 through the game. On a good day, it is a formation that works perfectly. The Msimbazi Street team’s backline has been impressive, and quite solid.

Okwa, Okra, Kibu Dennis and Kyombo are expected to lead the attack while their midfield will likely be built around Jonas Mkude, Clatous Chama, Pape Ousmane Sakho and Saddio Kanoute. In Manojlovic’s own words, that midfield can sting and score as much as his strikers do. Yanga, under the tutelage of Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi have been regularly using the 4-4-2 formation. And it usually gives the desired results.

Feisal Salum, Fiston Mayele and Heritier Makambo are among the players Yanga bank on for goals. There are new signing like Gael Bigirimana, Aziz K and Kambole who are also key players for the Jangwani Street side. The derby has no impact on the title race, but the psychological impact is massive.

“It’s a derby and we are well prepared. Its tough match but we hope that with proper preparations we have had and God willing, we should win,” Nabi said.