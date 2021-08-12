Kepa the hero as Chelsea edge out Villarreal to win Super Cup
Thursday August 12 2021
Kepa Arrizabalaga was the unlikely hero as Chelsea started the new season as they ended the last with a European trophy by beating Villarreal 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to win the UEFA Super Cup in Belfast.
The Spaniard, who has lost his place as number one since joining the club for a world record fee for a goalkeeper in 2018, was introduced late in extra-time as a substitute for the shootout and saved from Aissa Mandi and Raul Albiol.
Thomas Tuchel gambled one last time. He played the joker, the goalkeeper whose refusal to stand down for a penalty shoot-out had come to define his Chelsea career. He brought on Kepa Arrizabalaga.
There was a minute to go in extra time. Edouard Mendy had not put a foot wrong. Clearly, Tuchel fancied his understudy more in a showdown. It was a bold move.
Had Chelsea lost Tuchel would have been accused of undermining his number one, of risking unnecessarily.
He did not lose. Chelsea won 6-5. Arrizabalaga made two saves, including the last one, from captain Raul Albiol. He was mobbed immediately by jubilant team-mates. Mendy was there too.
He did not look displeased, unlike Arrizabalaga that day at Wembley when he refused to make way for Willy Caballero. He finished a loser in more ways than one that day.
Not last night. Chelsea had lost their last three UEFA Super Cup finals – and Villarreal were proven penalty specialists. It wasn’t the perfect performance by any means, but the way they won after a first penalty miss by Kai Havertz was a triumph of sorts. And for Arrizabalaga, perhaps a career-changing moment, too.
Earlier, Tuchel had sat on the touchline, fulminating. He had already been booked, for protesting a harsh yellow card against Antonio Rudiger, and was clearly unimpressed with the way Chelsea surrendered control of this game. Certainly, he looked like a man who could not wait to get his Chelsea on the park.
A Chelsea that included a goalscorer of the ability of Romelu Lukaku: a player who he hoped would ensure a game like this was won, and stayed won.