League sponsorship rises to Sh234bn after TFF-GSM deal

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The total sum of sponsoring the Mainland Tanzania Premier League now stands at Sh233.7 billion after the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and GSM Group signed a Sh2.1 billion contract for two seasons.

The TFF-GSM Group deal was struck yesterday at the Serena Hotel in Dar es Salaam. Other sponsors are Azam Media Limited that will provide Sh225.6 billion for 10 seasons, Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) that dishes out Sh3.5 billion for 10 seasons and the National Bank of Commerce which signed a Sh2.5 billion contract this season.

Speaking at the signing ceremony that took place at the Serena Hotel in Dar es Salaam yesterday, GSM Group’s investment director, Hersi Saidi, said they have decided to sponsor the league as part of their involvement in sports development and other activities in the country.

Hersi said they have been satisfied with the league operation by both TFF and the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) in the country. He said they feel proud to associate themselves with TFF in sponsoring the game that has many fans and followers. According to Hersi, the Mainland Tanzania Premier League is among the best leagues in Africa and that’s why they have decided to sponsor it. “I commend TFF, TPLB and clubs for the achievement and that’s why we have decided to invest in the game,” said Hersi. He explained that the sponsorship is not part of their deals with various clubs including Yanga, Namungo FC and Coastal Union of Tanga.

“There is no conflict of interest with our sponsorship deals with other clubs in the Mainland Premier League. For instance, Azam Media Limited is sponsoring both the Mainland Premier League and the Azam Federation Cup. There is no conflict of interest as the clubs record good results event if they play against Azam FC,” said Hersi.

For his part, TFF Vice President Athuman Nyamlani commended GSM Group for the sponsorship and called upon the clubs to use it by promoting the game and giving support to the bank in its daily activities. As per the contract details, the league clubs will get 70 percent of the sponsorship package. “It is a milestone in football development. TFF are struggling to reduce the burden the clubs shoulder in order to feature in the league comfortably and do their best,” said Nyamlani.