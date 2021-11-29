Lower division clubs benefit from vaccination campaign

By Imani Makongoro More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Twenty lower division football clubs have benefited from the Covid-19 vaccination campaign conducted jointly by Green Sports Africa, African Warriors and Mastercard Foundation.

Apart from being presented with jerseys, the clubs were informed about the importance of taking the jab.

Speaking recently at a vaccination seminar held at the Regency Hotel in Dar es Salaam, Kijitonyama United supervisor Waziri Mgumu said a negative perception over taking the jab was the main reason that made some people drag their feet about getting vaccinated.

He said lack of awareness of getting vaccinated is also to blame and that more efforts are still needed to be made in order to make all people know its importance.

“Basically, a negative perception over taking the jab cannot be tolerated in this current situation when the world is fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We need to continue to get more information on health in order for us to keep on carrying out our daily activities. said Mgumu. During the event, Kenya based Warriors FC coaches were also inspired with the talents demonstrated by young players and the trainers promised to develop them.

Speaking at the seminar, Green Sports Africa director George Ouma said it is a fact that football in the world has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic for not less than one-and-a half years now.

According to Ouma, many players and coaches were facing the challenge of the pandemic by some finding their wages cut and the contracts of others terminated.