Manchester United fan climbs Mt Klimanjaro in a wheelchair

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Kilimanjaro. Manchester United fan Martin Hibbert completed a remarkable feat earlier on June 13, by reaching the summit of Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro - despite being paralysed in the 2017 bomb attack at the city's arena.

Hibbert, now 45, was told that he would never walk again when a bolt severed his spinal cord. But despite his life-changing injuries, he set out to raise money for Spinal Injuries Association, a charity that he says gave him hope, confidence and practical skills.

Africa’s tallest mountain was selected as the destination for his ambitious climb, and he prepared for the task over the last two years.

Hibbert used a specially modified wheelchair to embark on his mission and along with the help of his support group, he became only the second-ever paraplegic to reach the summit.