Mayele, Mpole tie in goal scoring race

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. As the Mainland NBC Premier League reaches its 26th round today, the race for the Golden Boot now seems to be between Fiston Mayele of Young Africans (Yanga) and George Mpole of Geita Gold FC.

The two players have each scored 14 goals and are followed by Reliant Lusajo of Namungo FC in the third position after scoring 10 goals.

The Golden Boot standings show that the fourth position is held by Azam’s Rogers Kola, who has scored eight goals and is followed by Simba’s duo, Kibu Dennis and Meddie Kagere, in the fifth position after scoring seven goals each.

Two local players, Vitalis Mayanga of Polisi Tanzania and Anwar Jabir of Dodoma Jiji FC tie with Yanga’s Burundian import, Saido Ntibazonkiza, who has found the back of the net six times.

Meanwhile, two matches of the NBC Premier League will be played today between Mbeya Kwanza FC and Kagera Sugar at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya Region at 2pm and Polisi Tanzania against Mtibwa Sugar at the Ushirika ground in Moshi at 4pm.

The matches are very crucial for all the teams in order to improve their positions in the league standings. Mbeya Kwanza are at the bottom of the league table with 21 points from 25 matches while Kagera Sugar are sixth with 33 points from 25 points.

Related Mayele challenges local players in top scoring race

Advertisement

However, Mbeya Kwanza still have the chance of avoiding relegation if they will win all of their remaining five matches.

Kagera Sugar are also struggling to finish among the top four in the league and secure chance to represent the country in the African continental club championships. Kagera Sugar are placed sixth with 33 points from 25 matches.

Both Polisi Tanzania and Mtibwa Sugar will likely be targeting to secure three points in order to avoid the relegation zone.

The law enforcers are placed 12th with 27 points from 24 matches while Mtibwa sugar are 10th with 28 points from 25 matches.