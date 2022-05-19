Mbeya Kwanza coach speaks out on five-year ban

By Imani Makongoro More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Mbeya Kwanza FC head coach Mbwana Makata has said he is respecting a five-year-ban imposed on him by the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB).

However, he said he will seek consultation before taking steps against the punishment.

Makata has been banned for allegedly leading his players to boycott the Mainland Premier League encounter against Namungo FC at the Ilulu Stadium in Lindi Region.

Besides Makata, TPLB also banned Mbeya Kwanza FC team manager David Naftali for five years and awarded Namungo FC three points and three goals.

The duo boycotted the match because there was no ambulance at the stadium, which, according to them, is contrary to the rules and regulations governing the league.

“I am remaining calm for this time before taking action against the decision. I respect the authority that has taken the decision against me,” said Makata. For his part, Naftali said he will explain what happened till the decision of boycotting the encounter.

“I do also remain calm, waiting to seek consultation from football stakeholders against the decision. I will let the football stakeholders know when I give my explanation on the matter,” said Naftali.

Meanwhile, TPLB has insisted that the decision it has taken to ban Makata and Naftali from associating in football is in accordance with their rules and regulations.

TPLB’s statement comes as different views from various football stakeholders are being made, some defending Makata while others commending the body for taking the decision.

TPLB chairman Steven Mguto said they followed their clauses till they made the decision and that Makata has no room to make an appeal.

“If that happens, it will mean to tarnish the good image of the Tanzania Mainland Premier League and investment being made in it by various sponsors, who play a major role in developing football in the country. Our regulation allows teams to wait for 30 minutes before taking a decision, but Mbeya Kwanza FC directed their players to leave the venue before that time. Efforts were made to stop them from taking their decision, but they disagreed, we have to protect the league as well as the sponsors and that’s why we decided to give them stern punishment ,” he said.

He said it is better to lose one sheep and remain with 99 than to lose all of them. Mguto also said that what happened in the match between Yanga and Simba was different from the issue of Mbeya Kwanza FC. He said Yanga protested the change of the kickoff time before TPLB and Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) rescheduled the match. He said it is the duty of TPLB and TFF to protect the league in order to attract sponsors.