Morale boost for Simba ahead of CAF Confederation Cup duel

Dar es Salaam. As Ivory Coast giants, Asec Mimosa, are set to arrive tomorrow in the country, Simba’s technical bench have the reason to smile following the recovery of their key players.

Simba and Asec Mimosas, who are in group D, will meet on Sunday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium from 4pm in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup groups’ stage.

Simba team manager Patrick Rweyemamu said all their players are currently in intensive training for the encounter expected to be the toughest one.

He said players Taddeo Lwanga and Kibu Dennis have already joined their teammates in training and he believes they will gain their fitness in the remaining four days of preparations.

However, Simba’s Ghanaian attacking midfielder, Bernard Morrison, is not in camp as he is still serving his indefinite suspension due to indiscipline.

He said the team head coach, Pablo Franco, gave his players a one-day rest and they are expected to resume training today.

“Basically, all the players are ready for the encounter. We faced the tough Mainland Tanzania premier league fixture and managed to win both matches.

“The results of the matches have boosted the players’ morale ahead of the encounter and we believe they will do their best,” said Rweyemamu.

He said they are proud of having committed players and he believes they will not let them down.

Records show that Asec Mimosas are yet to lose a match or to draw since the start of Ivory Coast’s premier league in which they have played seven matches to collect 21 points.

Simba are placed second in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League table with 31 points from 15 matches and have lost two with four draws.

Asec managed to eliminate Interclube of Angola in the CAF Confederation Cup playoff after winning 3-2 in away and later 2-0 at the home venue.

The Ivorian giants are under teenager Kamir Konate, who has been involved in a number of goals including three out of five that Asec Mimosa scored against Interclube.