MultiChoice Tanzania to broadcast all 64 World Cup matches in Swahili

Dar es Salaam. MultiChoice Tanzania through DStv has announced to broadcast in the Swahili language all the 64 matches of the Fifa World Cup scheduled to take place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, this year.

MultiChoice Tanzania managing director Jacqueline Woiso said yestreday in Dar es Salaam that they had made necessary efforts to make sure Tanzanians got the chance of watching all the matches live and in the High Definition (HD) format.

“We are set for the live broadcast of all matches in HD and most importantly all the games will be available from the lowest to the highest bouquets,” said Woiso.

She expressed that DStv customers would enjoy the tournament and all other DStv channels. “When we say we need many Tanzanians to watch the tournament, we mean it and that’s why we have decided to broadcast all the matches in the Swahili language. We have famous anchors who will make the task during the time of the competition. We do not want Tanzanians just to watch matches in English, Spanish or Portuguese commentaries, we need them to watch live and listen to Kiswahili commentaries and this is the reason behind commissioning our own Tanzanians for this assignment,” she said.

She explained that all Tanzanians will enjoy Swahili commentaries and the analysis of the world.

For his part, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture Arts and Sports Said Yakub commended MultiChoice Tanzania for promoting the language through football. “You deserve compliments for the move that needs others to follow in your footsteps,” said Yakub.

