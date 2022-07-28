Mwakinyo targets another upset against Briton Liam Smith

By Agencies More by this Author

Tanzanian boxer, Hassan Mwakinyo returns to the ring on September 3, in Liverpool against Liam Smith in what has been billed by British media as a high-risk showdown.

Mwakinyo will be targeting another huge hometown upset after the Tanzanian blitzed Sam Eggington in just two rounds in Birmingham in 2018.

Unbeaten since then, Mwakinyo most recently stopped former unified world champion Julius Indongo last September.

Liam Smith can edge closer to a world super-welterweight title fight with a win over Mwakinyo after his ruthless stoppage win over Jessie Vargas in Madison Square Garden in New York earlier this year.

Currently ranked in the top five by three of boxing's major sanctioning bodies, former WBO champion Smith is now set on winning a second world title as part of the BOXXER stable.

Two of the UK's top light-heavyweights will collide in the chief support bout when 'Super' Dan Azeez makes the first defence of his British belt against Shakan Pitters after claiming the belt with an impressive stoppage of Hosea Burton.

One of the hottest young talents in boxing, Adam 'The Assassin' Azim, will make the first defence of his WBC Youth title. Azim has ended his last four bouts inside the distance, most recently demolishing experienced European opponent Anthony Loffett in just 66 seconds.

Amir Khan, who became world champion at just 22-years-old, was ringside to witness that win in June and has lavished praise on the hard-hitting youngster, predicting that the 20-year-old may become a world champion even earlier than he did himself.

A super-middleweight showdown is on the cards when 2018 Commonwealth Games medallist John Docherty travels down from Scotland to face Brazilian Diego 'Dynamite' Costa.

The Manchester-based Costa is widely regarded as one of the most avoided fighters in the division but Doherty has no qualms about taking him on, setting up what is sure to be a non-stop battle between two fighters who rarely take a backwards step.

And another power-punching clash is predicted when Liverpool's own Nathan Quarless faces Middlesbrough man Michael Webster in a cruiserweight contest which sees both prospects put their undefeated record on the line.