Namungo now to face African giants in CAF Confederation group stages

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam. Namungo Football Club has on Thursday February 25, qualified for the Groups stage of the CAF Confederation Cup despite a 3-1 loss against CD Agosto of Angola at the Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam.

However, the loss did not help Angolan side as Namungo FC qualified with 7-5 aggregate.

Namungo FC’s goal was scored by Sixtus Sabilo while CD Agosto’s goals were scored by Brayan Moyo who scored two goals and Natael Masuexama.

The qualification now guarantees the Ruangwa based team a Sh600 million pay check.

They will now face African giants Raja Casablanca of Morocco, Pyramids of Egypt and Nkana FC of Zambia in Group D.

The fixture shows that the opening Groups stage matches would be played on March 10, 17 and April 4, 11, 21 and 28 respectively

The Namungo FC will play its first match away against Raja Casablanca and on March 10 while Pyramids will host Nkana FC in Cairo on the same day.

After the encounter, Namungo FC will host Pyramids at Azam Complez on March 17 and later hosting Nkana FC in on April 2nd.

The fixture shows that Namungo FC play against Nkana FC on April 11 play in Zambia and later host Raja Casablanca on April 11 and final match will be on April 28 playing away against Egyuptian, Pyramids.

Group A comprises Enyimba of Nigeria, Entente Setif (Algeria), Orlando Pirates (South Africa) and Al Ahly Benghazi of Libya.

The Group B teams are Renaissance Berkane of Morocco - who are the defending champions - JS Kabylie (Algeria), Coton Sport (Cameroon), and NAPSA Stars of Zambia.

Also in the competition are Etoile Sahel (Tunisia)/(Young Buffaloes (Eswatini), CS Sfaxien (Tunisia), Salitas (Burkina Faso) and ASC Jaraaf of Senegal who are in Group C.

The group winners and runners-up qualify for the quarter-finals.