Perfect Chikwende not part of Simba squad traveling to Congo

By Evagrey Vitalis More by this Author

Dar es Salam. Simba’s January signing Perfect Chikwende will not travel with the squad that leaves today February 9 to Kinshasa Congo because the former FC Platinum striker is cap tied, the club’s hierarchy has announced.

According to Simba’s board member Mulamu Nghambi, John Bocco and Erasto Nyoni will also not travel with the team beause they are yet to heal from their injuries.

“The squad leaves today, and all non-injured players wil ltravel with the team except Bocco and Erasto who are yet to fully recover,” saidn Ngambi.

He nonetheless said that they are well prepared for the matches, and their goal is to qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament.

After Saturday’s match, Simba will return to action against Egypt’s Al Ahly on February 23 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar - and later play Sudan’s El Mereikh in Khartoum between March 5 and 6.

Simba will again play El Mareikh on March 16 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam - and, later, face AS Vita Club between April 2 and 3 at the same venue.

The club will conclude its engagement in the Group stages with a date against defending champions Al Ahly between April 9 and 10 in Cairo. The top two teams in the group will qualify for the Knockout Stage of the competition featuring eight teams.