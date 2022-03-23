Qatar 2022 World Cup draw set for April 1

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Doha. The Federation of International Football Association "FIFA" officially announced the date of the draw for the World Cup Qatar 2022, on April 1, in Doha, Qatar.

The World Cup will start on November 21, to December 18, 2022, while the Supreme Committee for the projects and Legacy in Qatar and the FIFA prepared a report that reviews the completion of preparations to host the tournament.

The report deals with the achievements of the State of Qatar and FIFA in continuing to implement (79) initiatives included in the sustainability strategy for the next edition of the World Cup, and touching on the most prominent points in terms of the sustainability of the Mondale.

The report dealt with the World Cup sustainability strategy for the first time in the history of the tournament, to be jointly planned and prepared by FIFA and the host country, and defines the joint sustainability goals for the tournament within five pillars: human, social, economic, environmental and governance provided that the implementation of this strategy leads to build a sustainable legacy, its impact will remain for many years after the tournament is over, and will also contribute to achieving Qatar’s national development goals and FIFA’s vision.

Concerning the efforts to reduce harmful emissions to the environment, the report referred to the publication of the list of greenhouse gases, and the launch of the first voluntary program to offset carbon emissions in the Middle East to support Qatar's endeavors to host the first World Cup free of carbon emissions.

According to FIFA the number of requests for tickets of the 2022 World Cup Qatar showed superiority over the previous tournament of 2018, and 17 million requests for tickets were received during the first phase which lasted For only 20 days, while the total requests in the same stage in the last World Cup 2018, was about 3.4 million.



