Samia urges U-17 women’s team to shine in World Cup

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has urged Tanzania’s U-17 women’s national team (Serengeti Girls) to do their best in the 2022 FIFA’s Women’s World Cup scheduled to take place in India from October 11 to 30, this year.

Apart from Serengeti Girls, President Samia also commended sportsmen and women who make the country proud in international competitions.

President Samia made the remarks during a special occasion to congratulate Serengeti Girls for qualifying for the World Cup.

Among the sportsmen and women who earned compliments from the President are runners, swimmers, Judokas, as well as professional boxers.

Also, on the list are Tanzania’s Tembo Warriors, who will represent the country in the Amputee Football World Cup finals.

Speaking yesterday, the President said the sportsmen and women have made the country proud internationally and called upon them to maintain their performance as well as increase efforts to continue promoting the country outside its borders.

“You deserve compliments for making the country proud and I commend the efforts made by all sportsmen and women for doing the best. We are proud of your good performance,” said President Samia.

The head of state said Serengeti Girls have proven that Tanzania can do the best in the world if they are to be prepared well and instilled with the fighting spirit.

“I commend Serengeti Girls and officials for doing their best. This is history due to the fact that over the past 62 years, only women footballers and Tembo Warriors have managed to qualify for the World Cup,” said President Samia.

She said the task ahead is to make sure the team fare well in India’s prestigious tournament, despite the fact that there will be a stiff competition. “Serengeti Girls need to do their best in the tournament, although they will be facing tough teams,” she said.

Seengeti Girls have been drawn in group D in the competition. Other teams in the group are Japan, Canada and France.

The group’s first match will be played on October 12, according to the fixture.

In another development, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has commended Yanga for winning the Mainland Tanzania Premier League title.

Yanga have managed to win the title unbeaten. Another team congratulated by the President are Simba Sports Club on finishing in the second position in the league.