Serengeti Girls face Colombia in World Cup quarters

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s women U-17 football team (Serengeti Girls) will face South American side Colombia in their Semifinal game on Saturday, October 22.

The Serengeti Girls finished second behind Japan after seeing off France and earning a hard fought 1-1 draw against the well-drilled Canadians on Tuesday, October 18.

This was the first time that a debutant had made it out of the group stages at the Women U-17 World Cup history.

The side paid for their naivety in their opener against Japan after Neema Kinega was sent off midway through the first half.

But they bounced back as Diana Mnally, who is still just 16, scored Tanzania's first goal at a Fifa competition against France, and Christer Bahera's second-half penalty doubled the lead before the Europeans pulled one back.

The girls will also have to improve on their finishing which saw them miss a flurry of chances in the game against Canada.

Already punching beyond their weight, Columbia will prove to their ultimate test for the Serengeti Girls who have improved from their first day thrashing in the hands of Japan who finished the group stage with 9 points.

Other game to be played on Friday will see Nigeria take on the USA, whereas Germany will face Brazil with the game between Spain and Japan finishing off the Quarter final clash on Saturday evening.