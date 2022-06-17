Simba agree terms for Larry Bwalya’s transfer

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Simba Sports Club has reached an agreement to sell their attacking midfielder, Larry Bwalya while failing to disclose the team where theleft footed mid-fielder is heading.

Sources close to the player say South Africa's Amazulu club have entered into an agreement to buy a Zambian player.

According to Simba, the mid-fielder will leave immediately after their next Premier League game against KMC.

"We have sold Bwalya to a team that we will not disclose at the moment due to contractual requirements due to his honor within two years we will use the game on Sunday as a way to bid him farewell." said the statement.

Bwalya joined Simba in August 2020 from Power Dynamos of Zambia on a three-year deal so far with one year left.

During that time Simba reach the quarter-finals of the African Champions League 2020/21 season and the Confederation Cup Africa 2021/22 and won the Premier League.

Advertisement

The transfer of Bwalya follows the recent release of winger Bernard Morrison who the club said had personal issues to sort out in his native country Ghana.