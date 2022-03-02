Simba coach turns focus to Mainland league games

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. After losing 2-0 to RS Berkane in the CAF Confederation Cup, Simba Sports Club technical bench have now turned their focus to the Tanzania Mainland Premier League, hoping to win over Biashara United Mara.

Speaking with The Citizen on Sunday, the team’s head coach, Pablo Franco, said they are facing a tough fixture in the league and the only way to get back on track after the defeat is to win the encounter.

Simba will play Biashara United Mara on Friday night at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. The tie was earlier scheduled to take place tomorrow at the same venue, but had to be pushed back due to technical reasons.

One of the reasons is to give Simba players enough time to rest after a long journey. Simba travelled to Niamey in Niger and took on USGN before connecting to Morocco, where they faced RS Berkane. Basically, Simba players did not rest for not less than 10 days, compelling the team’s leadership to request for one day postponement of their match against Biashara United Mara.

“We need to record victory over Biashara United Mara in order to reduce the point gap against the league leaders, Young Africans (Yanga).

“All this needs the players’ commitment, though we are tired due to a long trip and the tough matches we played.

Advertisement

“We are facing a challenging task in the match against Biashara United Mara, who are a tough team that recently had a perfect record against Azam FC. However, we know how to tackle that game,” said Pablo,

Yanga are at the top with 42 points after playing 16 matches while Simba are second with 31 points from the 15 matches they have played.

He said they do not underestimate Biashara United Mara, who recorded a barren draw against Simba in the league’s first leg.

As per the fixture, Simba will later face Dodoma Jiji FC at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on March 7 before hosting RS Berkane on March 13 at the same venue and then travelling to Benin to face Asec Mimosas of ivory Coast.

Simba will play their final match of the CAF Groups Stage on March 20 against USGN at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.