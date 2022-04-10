Simba drop points as gap at the top widens further

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Moshi. Defending Champions Simba today further dented their hopes of retaining the NBC Premier League trophy after a barren draw with Police Tanzania.

The drawn now leaves them 10 points adrift from their arch-rivals Yanga who are yet to lose a game this term.

With attention seemingly focused on the CAF Confederation quarter finals, Simba started with what was almost a second string side.

The changes that were made after the break could not break a resolute Police side that seemed determined to pick up a point from the champions.

However, even with such a dismal performance the coaching staff are yet to throw in the towel, saying in football anything can happen.

Simba will now have 7 days to prepare for the game against South Africa's Orlando Pirates on Sunday, April 17 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.