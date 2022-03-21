Simba faces a daunting task after loss to Asec Mimosa

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup, Simba SC, will need victory in their final group game to qualify for the knockout stage after they lost to ASEC Mimosas of Cote d’Ivoire at the General Mathieu Kerekou Friendship Stadium in Benin.

The Msimbazi giants were beaten 3-0 by the Ivorians whereas Niger’s USGN and RS Berkane from Morrocco shared the spoils after the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Simba will meet Union Sportive Gendarmerie Nationale (USGN) of Niger in their group D final game scheduled to be played on April 4, at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

ASEC Mimosas’s first goal was scored by Aubin Kramo in the 16th minute which was followed by a fine finish Stephane Azizi Ki in the 25th minute while Karim Konate capped the scoring with a fine header in 57th minute.

Despite dominating play Simba failed to turn their impressive passing into goals with the Ivoirians opting to sit deep in a low block to attack on the break.

Simba’s goalkeeper Aish Manula’s penalty saving heroics made him the man of the match after he saved two penalties from Karim Konate in 36th minute and Anicet Alain Oura in 90th minute.

Simba SC head coach said he is the one to be blamed following the poor away results.

“We didn’t play well, it is beyond our expectations. In the first half ASEC dominated the game and scored two goals, in the second half we lost many goal scoring chances,” said Pablo, urging players to fight in the next match.

Simba now find themselves in an awkward position with the group evenly poised with all the four teams capable of qualification.

The victory means Ivorian giants Mimosas top group D with nine points, RS Berkane and Simba are tied in second with seven point each and Niger’s US Gendarmarie are fourth with five points.