Simba game versus Kagera Sugar postponed due to ‘flu’

The game has been postponed after 16 first team players out of the 22 who travelled to Bukoba fell ill with severe flu and cough.

Recently there has been a spread of flu, headaches and fevers that have triggered fears of the advent of the fourth wave of Covid-19 in Tanzania with doctors saying there was no need for panic.

In a statement issued by the Tanzania Premier League Board, 16 players out of the 22 who made the journey to Bukoba have exhibited flu-like symptoms and cough due to ‘seasonal influenza’.

The statement further stated that in accordance with Premier League rule 34: 1 (1.3), the match has been postponed and will be rescheduled in accordance with Premier League rule 34: 2.

Rule 34: 1 (1.3) stipulates that a game may be postponed due to any reason that are acceptable by the Tanzania Football Federation.

Rule 34: 2 states that any game postponed under rule 34 (1.1-1.3) will be rescheduled to a date determined by TPLB unless it is postponed under rule 34 (1.4) to be played the next day or at such other time as the schedule may permit.

