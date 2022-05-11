Simba out to keep title hopes alive as they take on Kagera

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Football giants, Simba SC, today face the acid test of Kagera Sugar as the Mainland Tanzania Premier League continues at three different venues.

Before the match to kick-off at 7pm, Polisi Tanzania will host Dodoma Jiji FC at the Ushirika ground in Moshi, starting at 2pm while Coastal Union will at 4pm face Biashara Mara United at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga.

The matches are expected to be tough as each team will be targeting victory in order to improve their positions in the league standings.

Simba, who are the defending champions, are now placed second with 46 points from 22 matches while Kagera Sugar are sixth with 29 points.

Simba will likely target to reduce the point gap against their traditional rivals, Young Africans (Yanga), who are at the top with 57 points from 23 matches.

If Simba win, the point gap between the two teams will be eight points. The situation will put pressure on Yanga who managed to collect three points in three matches.

Simba head coach Pablo Franco said they are facing an uphill task against Kagera Sugar who in the first leg won 1-0 over the Msimbazi Street side at the Kaitaba Stadium.

“Our task is to record a good result. We are aware that we are going to play one of the experienced teams in the league as we need to do our best,” said Pablo. He said although they will miss the services of their key players namely, Jonas Mkude, Clatous Chama, Sadio Kanoute and Taddeo Lwanga, they are sure of doing their best and revenge against Kagera Sugar. He said other players are in good form to show their commitment in the encounter.

Kagera Sugar assistant coach Buberwa Bilikesi said they are aware that the match is going to be tough, but his players are in high morale to face the challenge.

He said they respect Simba in the encounter, but they feel sorry for them as they target victory.

He explained that Simba players are in good form due to the fact that they won 4-1 over Ruvu Shooting and will likely target to maintain their winning note.

“It is going to be a tough game as we also target victory in order to keep going up in the league standings.

“We want to improve our chance and finish among the top four and secure a place for any of the African football governing body (CAF)’s tournaments,” said Bilikesi.