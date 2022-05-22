Simba play away against Geita Gold FC in league tie

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Football giants, Simba SC, today face the acid test of Geita Gold Football Club in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League match at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza Region.

The game has been scheduled to kick-off at 4pm and is expected to be tough as each team will likely be targeting victory in order to improve their position in the league standings.

Simba, who are the defending champions, are now placed second with 50 points from 24 matches while Geita Golf FC are fourth with 34 points.

A win for Simba today will reduce the point gap against their traditional rivals, Young Africans (Yanga), who are at the top with 63 points from 25 matches.

For their part, Geita Gold FC will likely be targeting victory in order to leapfrog Namungo FC in the third position of the league’s standings. Namungo FC have so far collected 34 points as the same as Geita Gold FC, but have the best goal average.

Simba head coach Pablo Franco said they are facing an uphill task against the miners who are among the top five teams in the league standings.

“Our task is to record good results. We are aware that we are going to play one of the experienced teams in the league, but we will do our best,” said Pablo.

He said most of his players are in good form to show their commitment in the encounter.

Geita Golf FC head coach Fred Felix Minziro said they are aware that the match will be very tough, but added his players are in high morale to face the challenge.

He said they respect Simba, but they feel sorry for them as they target victory to improve their chance in the league log.“We will have to be very keen in the game because we are going to play against the defending champions,” said Minziro.

Mpole has tied with Yanga’s Fiston Mayele in the Golden Boot race with each scoring 13 goals. Minziro also said their target is to see the team qualify for the next edition of the continental club championship.

Geita Gold FC will expectedly be under their leading scorer, George Mpole, who has so far scored 13 goals in the league.

Tanzania will field four teams in the prestigious tournaments as two teams will feature in the African Champions League while the other two in the CAF Confederation Cup. So far, Yanga have already qualified for the continental club championship.