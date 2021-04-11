Simba’s opponents in the CAF Champions’ league quarter finals

MC Alger secured their quarter-final spot for the first time since 2011 after securing a 1-1 draw away to Group D leaders ES Tunis, as Zamalek were eiminated despite claiming a 4-1 win over Teungueth at the Cairo International Stadium.

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Dar es Salaam .Tanzania’s giants Simba will face South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs, MC Alger or CR Belouizdad when the draws for the quarter finals are made on April 30

This is after MC Alger and Kaizer Chiefs became final teams to secure their passage to the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League on Saturday, while Zamalek crashed out.

Saturday night saw the conclusion of the group stage phase, with a couple sides sealing their fate on the matchday six.

MC Alger secured their quarter-final spot for the first time since 2011 after securing a 1-1 draw away to Group D leaders ES Tunis, as Zamalek were eiminated despite claiming a 4-1 win over Teungueth at the Cairo International Stadium.

South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs aka Amakozi were the final team to enter their name in the hat for the quarter-final, after securing a 2-2 draw at Horoya on Saturday night.

One of the potential quarter-final clashes of the season could see Group B winners Mamelodi Sundowns drawn against Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly, who finished second in Group A.