Simba SC endorse Mgunda as head of techinical bench

Dar es Salaam. Simba Sports Club leadership have been satisfied with the performance of their interim head coach, Juma Mgunda, and decided to halt the exercise of finding the team’s new head coach.

Mgunda, a former Coastal Union head coach, was appointed by the club before the preliminary round match of the African Champions League against the Malawian side, Big Bullets.

Mgunda has replaced Serbian tactician Zoran Manojlovic alias Zoran Maki who left the club after a mutual agreement and joined Egyptian club Ittihad of Alexandria.

Speaking yesterday, Simba information officer Ahmed Ally said Mgunda has been perfect in all the matches the team have played in the Mainland Premier League as well as in international competitions. With Mgunda, Ally said, Simba have so far managed to win two matches in the league.

Mgunda, led the team in the encounter against Tanzania Prisons and won 1-0 at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya and later won 3-0 over Dodoma Jiji FC at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam. The Tanga-born coach also led Simba in winning 3-1 over Primiero de Agosto of Angola in the CAF Champions League first leg.

“We have decided to halt the exercise of finding a head coach and instead we are searching for a fitness coach. Mgunda has impressed us and we do not want to continue with the exercise till further notice,” said Ally.

He noted that they will soon announce who will be in charge of the post of a fitness coach.

Meanwhile, Simba leadership have urged football fans to attend in large numbers their return leg against Primiero de Agosto on Sunday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, kicking-off at 4pm.

Ally said preparations for the match are complete and added that Simba will miss the services of their two players, Shomari Kapombe and Jimson Mwanuke, who are nursing injuries. However, he said the players have started partial training.