Taifa Stars, Tanzanite meet Uganda counterparts today

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s national men’s football team, Taifa Stars, and the U-20 women’s football team, The Tanzanite, today face their Ugandan counterparts in special friendly matches to mark 60 years of Tanzanian Independence from foreign rule.

The two matches have been scheduled to take place at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, with the women’s game starting at 4:30pm. The men’s match starts at 7:30pm.

Yesterday, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) information officer, Clifford Ndimbo, said preparations for both matches have been completed, and urged football fans to turn up in large numbers for both games. He also said that Taifa Stars are in top morale for the match and have promised to win it in honour of the 60th Independence anniversary. He said the players underwent intensive training under head coach Kim Poulsen and other members of the technical bench.

“It will be a tough match - if only because Uganda’s squad comprises players who featured in World Cup qualifying matches, while the Taifa Stars squad is made up of players who have shown quality performance in the local league,” said Ndimbo. For his part, Uganda head coach Milutin Sredojevic said his players are ready for the encounter and believe they will come tops.

Milutin indicated that the game helps to widen his pool of players as they prepare for the 2022 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

“We have trained well ahead of the match, and we are out to do our best. The encounter gives us the opportunity to widen my pool of players ahead of various competitions, including CHAN,” said Milutin, popular as ‘Micho.’

Uganda’s players for today’s match include Joel Mutakubwa (ExpressFC) and Jack Komakech (Vipers SC) as goalkeepers.

Defenders: James Begisa (UPDF FC), Ibrahim Juma (KCCA FC), Najib Fesali (URA FC), Joseph Bright Vuni (Arua Hill SC), Farouk Katongole (URA FC)

Midfielders: George Kasonko (BUL FC), John Byamukama (Express FC), Joseph Akandwanaho (Express FC), Travis Mutyaba (SC Villa), Steven Munguchi (Gaddafi FC), Frank Ssenyondo (Wakiso Giants FC), Frank Mulimi (Gaddafi FC) Forwards: Ivan Asaba (Vipers SC), Alfred Leku (Arua Hill), Samuel Ssenyonjo (KCCA FC), Patrick Kaddu (Unattached).