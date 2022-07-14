Tanzania CAF envoys set to make preparations abroad

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s representatives in the World Athletics Championships leave today for Eugene, Oregon, in the US, ready for the competition.

The runners are Emmanuel Giniki and Gabriel Geay. Giniki will travel from Dar es Salaam while Geay will depart from Kenya, Geay was in intensive training in Kenya while Giniki in the country.

The team’s head coach, Michael Washa, was optimistic that Geay and Giniki will make the country proud in the event.

The runners will compete in a marathon race scheduled to take place on July 17, according to the fixtures.

Washa said the runners are in good shape ahead of the event and he believes they will not let Tanzanians down in the prestigious athletics event.

“Both runners have been trained well and I believe they will do their best. They are top runners in the country and internationally,” said Washa.

Related Yanga emerge winners of three titles this season

Advertisement

The runners are in high morale ahead of the event.

Geay told this paper that he has excelled at his ongoing camp in Kenya and has high hopes of winning the race.

Geay, who holds the national marathon record of 2.04, said he is going to the US to fight, believing he will do his best.

“I pray to God to make me healthier during the competition. My intention is to do my best and promote my country outside its borders. I know there will be a big challenge, but I hope to emerge victorious,” said Geay.

Emmanuel Giniki said he is optimistic about doing well in the marathon race featuring over 70 runners from across the world.

Giniki, who camped in Manyara Region under his trainer, Gidamis Shahanga, said he will fight till the last drop of sweat in the event.

“I’m fine, I’ve been under my coach, Gidamis Shahanga, the most important thing is for Tanzanians to pray for us to do well in the event.

“We will not let you down,” insisted Giniki.