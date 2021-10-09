Tanzania crowned COSAFA Women's Championship winners

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania' women football team, Twiga Stars have been crowned the COSAFA 2021 Championships winners after a 1-0 victory over Malawi in the final at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Stars now hold titles in all the women's categories in COSAFA, Under-17, Under-20 and senior football.

It was a heart-break for Malawi, who made their first final but battled to make an impact against an organized Tanzanian side under the tutelage Bakari Shime.

The decisive moment in the decider came on 64 minutes when Enekia Lunyamila followed up a long-range shot that was spilled and converted into the empty net.

Twiga Stars Enekia Lunyamila.

It was as much as Tanzania deserved, they controlled much of the game and lift the trophy having only conceded a single goal in the five games they played.

Zambia collected the bronze medal and ensured South Africa would leave the competition empty handed for the first time in their history.

Their third-place play-off finished 1-1, with the Copper Queens showing greater nerve in the penalty shoot-out that followed to win 4-3.

Ochumba Lubandji put Zambia ahead midway through the first half with her fourth goal of the competition, but tournament top scorer Sibulele Holweni took her tally to five as she headed home an equalizer with 14 minutes remaining on the clock.

Zambia won their fourth bronze medal to go with a silver they won in 2019 when they were beaten by South Africa in the final.

Tanzania's Amina Bilali was named Player of the Tournament, while Zambia's Petronela Musole picked up Goalkeeper of the Tournament for her excellent displays with the gloves.

South African Sibulele Holweni (five goals) was top goal-scorer for the second year running after her eight strikes in 2020 helped her team to the title. Zambia picked up the Fair Play award.