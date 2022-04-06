Tanzania golf union apologises for Euro tour cancellation

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The ‘Mount Kilimanjaro Klassic Tour’ golf tournament will now take place next year, the Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) chairman announced yesterday.

The tournament was scheduled to take place from April 7 to 10 this year before a decision to call it off was suddenly announced.

TGU chairman Chriss Martin said they signed a three-year contract with the competition’s organisers, European Tour, agreeing to reschedule the event for next year.

“We apologise for what happened. We had no option but to take that decision. We still have a chance to stage the event based on the three-year contract we had signed with the organisers,” said Martin.

He also explained that they will work together with the government in order to make the event happen for the first time in the country.

The tournament - dubbed ‘Tanzania’s European Tour,’ and ‘Sunshine Tour’ - was scheduled to feature some 156 professional golfers from various countries across the world.

So far, no reason has as yet been given on why the tournament was so abruptly cancelled.

A letter jointly signed by Thomas Abt - the Sunshine Tour Commissioner - and Jamie Hodges (the Head of Challenge Tour) states that the decision to cancel the competition was taken by ISM and TGU.

“We have been informed today (April 1, 2022) by the Promoter, ISM, and the Tanzania Golf Union that the 2022 Mount Kilimanjaro Klassic that was due to take place next week in Tanzania has been cancelled. At this late stage, we are unable to replace the tournament,” reads the letter in part.

“We are cognisant of the fact that you may have already incurred travel and accommodation costs for the tournament. We urge you to cancel these as soon as possible - and recover your money,” the letter says.