Tanzania take on Madagascar in World Cup formality qualifier

Dar es Salaam. The national football team (Taifa Stars) today face Madagascar in the formality qualifier for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The match has been scheduled to start from 4pm Tanzania time at the Stade Kianja Barea de Mahamasina in Antananarivo.

It is a formality match because Taifa Stars have no chance of qualifying for playoffs even if they win the encounter in group J.

As per the standings, only two teams are battling for the playoff round of the World Cup. They are the Democratic Republic of Congo and Benin, who also clash today at the same time at the Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecote in Kinshasa, the DRC.

DR Congo are placed second with eight points and target victory over Benin in order to qualify for the next stage. Benin are placed at the top with 10 points and need just a draw to secure a place in the playoffs.

Taifa Stars are placed third with seven points and the victory over Madagascar will make them collect 10 points that are not enough for them to qualify for the next stage featuring 10 countries.

Madagascar are at the bottom of group J with three points and the win over Taifa Stars will not change their status in the standings.

The two teams will just be battling for supremacy as Madagascar seek revenge for a 3-2 loss at the Benjamin Mkapa while Taifa Stars target to maintain their record against Madagascar.

Meanwhile, Mali have progressed to the play-off round of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after beating 10-man Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali. Mali have 13 points, attaining an unassailable four-point lead over second placed Uganda Cranes who they meet in the last match on Tuesday in Morocco.

The Malians were handed a boost of pre-match confidence when Uganda were held to a 1-1 draw by third placed Kenya in Kampala.

The draw meant that Mali needed to win over Rwanda in Kigali to remain at the top of group E.