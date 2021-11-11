Taifa Star humiliated by Leopards in Dar es Salaam

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. National soccer team, Taifa Stars on Thursday, November 11, saw their dreams of reaching the World Cup 2022 finals in Qatar crumble after they lost 3-0 to DR Congo at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Former Chelsea prodigy Gael Kakuta set the proceedings underway in the sixth minute with a thunderous shot that beat Stars’ custodian Aishi Manula at the near post.

At the restart, tactician Kim Polsen made changes taking off Novatus Dismas bringing on Mzamiru Yassin in the process breathing in some life in link-up play from the mid-field.

However, in the 66th minute when Nathan Fasika put the game beyond reach for Taifa Stars who had missed an array of opportunities in the first half.

Victory was then sealed in the dying embers of the game after Ben Malango headed home from close range after the defense failed to deal with an aerial ball.

The defeat means stars have a very slim hope of qualifying for the playoffs with Madagascar yet to play Benin on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, in Kampala, the Uganda Cranes were held by Harambe stars to a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium.

The result means Kenya has officially bowed out of the contest having collected only 3 points with no win