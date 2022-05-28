This' Simba’s worst season in five years, admits Mo Dewji

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC’s former board chairman and majority shareholder Mohammed Dewji has said the 2022-23 has been the worst for the Msimbazi side and there is a need to revisit the club’s strategy.

And as commentators have put it, this will surely be a season to forget for one of Africa’s soccer giants in recent years.

In a social media post just a few hours after Simba SC lost their Azam Sports Federation Cup semifinal against Yanga SC at CCM Kirumba in Mwanza, Dewji vented his frustration saying the board needs to make painful decisions regarding the future of the club

“This has been the worst season for Simba in last 5 years. The board needs to make tough decisions on the way forward. We need to overhaul our team and strategy and go back to the drawing board. We lacked motivation, passion and hunger to win trophies this year,” wrote Dewji.

For the past four years, Simba SC dominated the proceedings winning the Championship four times, and the Azam Sports Federation Cup twice, plus other honours.

His admission comes at a time when Yanga has opened up what seems to be unassailable lead at the top of the log in the NBC Premier League which means for the first time Simba will walk home empty handed.

It was also a season the so many things went wrong for the Msimbazi side after they fell short from qualifying for the CAF Champions’ League group stages despite posting an away win against Botswana side only to be thrashed at home.

The club’s ambitious attempt at a birth at the CAF Confederations cup also ended prematurely after they were waylaid by Orlando Pirates.

Many of their players have under-performed including last year’s top scorer John Bocco who only has only score three goals.

Disciplinary issues have not helped the squad either with one of their star wingers Bernard Morrison being forced to leave the club on a mutual understanding.

Their scouting has also been questioned after high profile recruits who were supposed to fill the gap left by the departure Luís Jose Miquissone and Clautous Chota Chama failed to deliver the goodies on a regular basis.

Now with what seems to be an ageing squad as Dewji has put it they will have to go back to the drawing board to match the success on the other side of the fence.