TP Mazembe to grace ‘Simba Day’

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC will play with TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the Mkapa Stadium on September 19.

The match will be part of activities carried out on the annually Simba Day by the Msimbazi Street Club to unveil, among other things, their newly recruited players and the entire squad for the next season.

Simba SC have already completed their players’ registration exercise for the next Tanzania Premier League season which is set to kick-off on September 29.

In the players’ registration exercise, the club have recruited several new faces.

They include Yusuf Mhilu, Kibu Dennis, Israel Mwenda, Jeremiah Kisubi, Peter Banda, Duncan Nyoni, Hennock Bangala, Sadio Kanoute, Abdulsamad Kassim Ali, Pape Sakho and Steven Mwanuke.

The match will be the real test of their players ahead of African Champions League as well as Charity shield against Young Africans (Yanga).

The team will play the African Champions League duel against the winner between Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana and DFC Beme Arronoissement of the Central African Republic on October 15 or 16 and a return leg between October 22 and 23.

According to a statement issued by the club, TP Mazembe will arrive a day before the encounter.

“It is now official that TP Mazembe from DR Congo will play our team during Simba Day. We had a number of teams, but plans didn’t work out.

“TP Mazembe are among the elite clubs on the continent. So, we are delighted that they have honoured our request and hopefully, they will give Simba a real test ahead of the new season,”

“We want to get closer to Simba SC supporters. So, we have arranged many activities that will see members and fans come together and witness what their club are doing,” the statement said.