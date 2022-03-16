Ultimate Online Betting Guide: What Are The Best Sports to Bet on

It’s been a long-time coming, but the sports communities and top competitions are now back on track. After facing cancellations amid the pandemic, the online sports betting world has some big blowout sporting events to look forward to.





If you're still up for the challenge but don't know where to start, you'll need first to review the best sportsto bet on. While there're always plenty of options that are getting a lot of eyes, some all-time favourites don't show any signs of retreat for a good reason.





Besides just being famous, some sports are more “betable” as they feature wider online sports betting opportunities—events, markets, better odds, and beyond.





If you feel likesports bettingclicks with you, but you’re making your very first steps, there’re some recommended options to kick off.

Betting Opportunities Online that Offer the Most Value





Every sportsbookis now brimming with new opportunities, sports and markets for betting enthusiasts. The numbers of new bettors tuning in every season are skyrocketing.





If you’re thinking to join the craze, here’s a probetting tip: find the sport that resonates with you the most, is easy-to-bet-on and features exciting events. There’re some popular and recommended options for more inspiration:

Football





You probably saw this one coming. While having a huge fan base, football is on the top of many lists when it comes to online sports betting. It’s one of the most-watched and exciting sports that comes in many forms.





Traditional soccer bettingis an excellent choice for both amateur and sharp bettors. It has betting markets to beckon to both.





One thing that makes it suitable for newbies is the availability of events and resources. There's plenty of information out there to get into the nitty-gritty of the competition, teams or players and have better insights for betting.





Another reason soccer is an attractive target for new bettors is that it features bigger betting markers. Moreover, bets are pretty straightforward, no advanced betting skills or strategies are needed, knowing the game will suffice for starters.





Some easy bets will give you a higher chance of winning. However, keep in mind that they also feature lower odds and payouts. But it's better to start slow until you become an old hand in betting.

Easy Soccer Bets for Beginners





Over/Under — you’ll need to predict whether the number of goals of a specific match will go over or under the number the sportsbook sets. If you think there will be more goals, you bet on over if less, then you go with the under option.

The First Goal Scorer — as the bet name implies, you just back the player who will score the first goal to spice things up even more, there might be cases when you need to predict the scorer and the exact time of the first goal.

Double Chance Betting — is the top among the easiest ones as it enables you to predict two outcomes of the same event with a single bet. You can choose two of the three possible outcomes: the home team wins/draw, draw/away team wins, and either the home or away team wins.

BTTS Bets — Both teams to score is a no-brainer; it implies that each team scores during the game at least once. If that’s the outcome, you have a winning bet.









In addition to a fairly broad betting market, there’s no shortage of top onlinebetting offers and premium events to try your hand at.

Tennis





Having all-time favourites can sometimes make a sport entirely predictable and thus a good choice for beginners to bet on online. This can sometimes be the case with tennis, especially when names such as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are involved. However, it doesn’t mean there can’t be upsets or underdog wins—this is just one of the reasons that make Tennis an easy-to-bet-on sport, but not an exact science.





Among other things is the number of players. Tracking the performance of two opponents through several competitions shouldn’t be a great challenge. Meanwhile, this research will be of utmost importance in your online sports betting experience.





The action-packed nature and stunning performance of some tennis masterminds make it not only easy but also an exhilarating sport to bet on.





Tennis also features a greater number of betting markets that fancy a try.

Easy Tennis Bets for Beginners





Match Betting — a relatively easy market implies predicting and betting on the winner of an individual match.

Outright Betting — while outright betting also refers to betting on a player to win, it refers to winning the whole tournament instead of a single game. If you look through the betting odds tennis matches, you'll see that the favourites payout less than the underdogs.

tennis matches, you'll see that the favourites payout less than the underdogs. Over/Under — in tennis, over/under bets refer to the number of sets in a specific match. Bookies will give a certain number of sets they think the game will last for. You'll need to predict whether there will be more or fewer sets compared to the predetermined number.

Horse Racing





While being predictable can be handy in the case of the sports you know a lot about, being unpredictable can work the same way for others. Bettors who have been wagering on horse racing events for a while have fewer advantages over newbies. The main reason is that horse's pace can fluctuate during the race, thus making the outcome hard to predict.





While you may consider live betting a good option for horse racing because of its unpredictability, it's not so common. The main reason is that in-play betting is suitable for longer sporting events such as football or rugby, whereas races don't last long enough for this format.





Before placing your first online bet, you'll still need to do a couple of things in advance. You can take time and look into the different races available. Among the most popular events are:





Kentucky Derby

Preakness Stakes

Belmont Stakes

Breeders’ Cup





If you’ve already decided on the event, the next step is to find the betting market that seems the most viable for you. There’re a couple of accessible options sports betting tips experts recommend to start with.

Easy Horse Racing Bets for Beginners





Place Betting — The horse you bet on needs to come to the finish either the first or the second for you to win the wager.

Show Betting — Show betting offers good chances of winning. It focuses on the first three places instead of just the one. Your horse needs to take the first, the second or the third place to win the bet.

Win Betting — You’ll need to bet on the horse that will come the first to the finish. This one tends to be a bit risky, as it’s either a win or lose situation with the one horse you choose.





Many other sports may also be worth fancying a try at the beginning of your betting experience. The main requirement is to keep an eye on the things such as betting odds, markets, popular events and promotions. Whatever sport you choose to start with, make sure you make informed decisions and bets.





Practice makes perfect, and over time, you’ll pay more attention to the process and learn to enjoy it rather than focusing on the outcome.