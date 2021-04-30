Vibrant Watu Baki ready for the night full of laughter

Watu Baki are such mood swingers, and tonight at 8: 30 pm, they will make your day with mind-blowing jokes telling that turn off all downers and bring back happy moments. What a comic talents Tanzania has just produced lately!?

Get ready as you are about to experience the best from these guys at the comfort of your TV Live via @dstvtanzania channel 294, @plustvtz.

Make sure you dial *150*53# to subscribe to your Bomba package for only sh19,900/= to watch this comic show.

