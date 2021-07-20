We will not dissapoint our fans against Yanga in Azam Cup final match, says Simba captain

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. After winning the Mainland Vodacom Premier League (VPL) trophy again this season, Simba captain John Bocco says their focus now is to win against their traditional rivals Young Africans (Yanga) on Sunday in Kigoma.

Simba will host Yanga in the Azam Federation Cup final match at the Lake Tanganyika Stadium in Kigoma from 4pm.

Bocco - who won Golden Boot award this season after scoring 16 goals in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League - said they are not ready to disappoint their club members and fans again, and target good results in the encounter.

In their league match, Simba forced a 1-1 draw against Yanga in the first leg whereby the Msimbazi Street soccer giants equalized in the 87th minute through Joash Onyango. Yanga’s goal was scored by Michael Sarpong.

In the return leg, Simba lost 1-0 to Yanga at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. Yanga’s goal was scored by Zawadi Mauya in the 11th minute.

Basically, Simba failed to win against Yanga in the VPL matches in two consecutive season despite winning the Mainland title.

Advertisement

However, in the Azam Federation Cup, Simba managed to win 4-0 against Yanga in the semifinals.

Simba’s goals were scored by Gerson Fraga, Clatous Chama, Luis Miquissone and Mzamiru Yassin in the encounter held at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. Then Simba won 2-0 against Namungo FC at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on August 2nd in Rukwa Region. He said they are taking the match seriously, as they want to defend well the title which they won last season.

“Our focus is now on the Azam Federation Cup match to be held in Kigoma. It is a very important match for the club leaders, the players, club members and the fans. We need to win and clinch the title again,” said Bocco.

To that end, Simba will leave the city for the Kigoma match on Thursday. The squad will comprise all the players who are fit for the encounter - including the team’s attacking mid-fielder, Bernard Morrison, who has rejoined the contingent for the match in Kigoma.