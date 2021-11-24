What Qatar is doing in the preparations for the 2022 World Cup

The State of Qatar won the (rights) to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2010, and in 2011, Qatar establishedhigh Committee for projects and legacy aiming to implement the necessary infrastructure projects to host a historic version of the World Cup, setting plans and carrying out operations to contribute to accelerate the wheel of progress and achieve the country’s development goals, leaving a lasting legacy for Qatar, Middle East, Asia and the world at large.





In a statement issued by the embassy in Dar es Salaam, Qatar is passionately looking forward to welcome its guests from all over the world in an exceptional version of the World Cup finals.





“The stadiums and other sports facilities and infrastructure projects that the high Committee is overseeing in cooperation with its partners will contribute to host a close and interconnected tournament, based on the concept of sustainability and comprehensive accessibility,” reads the statement.





It adds: One of the most important pillars of the legacy that we are working to build for the coming generation.





The distance between the stadiums in Qatar will take no more than one hour. It means that fans can support their teams at Al Janoub Stadium, south of Doha, inthe afternoonmatch, then join the atmosphere of excitement in theevening match that will be held at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor northern Qatar, on the same day.





The Supreme Council for Projects and legacy, by working closely with the local committee responsible for overseeing the planning and operational processes of the 2022 World Cup, so that the country’s guests from all over the world cansafety live the atmosphere of the tournament, enjoying the hospitality that the State of Qatar and the region is known for.





Workers Welfare Standards

The 2022 World Cup will be a catalyst for continued progress by reforming workers' welfare and work. The high Committee is working with the Government of Qatar to ensure the welfare of workers in the Supreme Committee for delivery and legacy, the safety of the workers on projects related to the World Cup, as well as ensuring their living in a proper health conditions.

The committeehas set the workers welfare standards, a set of legally binding contractual obligations that the high committee uses to guarantee workers' rights for all contractors.

These standards are applied according to an advanced audit system divided into four levels, including monthly self-audits by contractors, unplanned audits by the high Committee, the assignment of external auditors and monitors by an independent third party, and inspections by the Ministry of Labour in the State of Qatar.





Transparency

The high Committee’s sharing of its experiences and teachings is an essential part of achieving its promise that the 2022 World Cup will beincentive for sustainable and serious progress in the welfare of workers in Qatar as a whole. Annual reports from independent external auditor showed a progress made and challenges faced in the related matter.





Requirement of standards





The high committee remains committed to an open dialogue with outside organizations that are criticise constructively, accordingly a number of initiatives for workers' welfare were recently launched, such as the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the leading International Union of Building and Wood Workers to conduct joint inspection tours of stadium sites and to test a series of advanced cooling products, which will help give workers a safer and more comfortable environment.





A nutrition program was recently launched in collaboration with medical experts from Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar to educate workers, contractors and importing food companies on the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle.

In conclusion, we affirm that the 2022 World Cup will give football fans utmost comfort and multiple choice, so that each of them will form their own experience in this exceptional tournament in different levels.

Written by the Embassy of the state of Qatar in Dar es Salaam