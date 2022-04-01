Why Britam Insurance joins NBC to insure Premier League players

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Britam Insurance in the country have said they have decided to get involved in insuring the Mainland Tanzania Premier League players with the aim of playing their role in developing the game in the country.

Speaking yesterday, Britam Insurance Chief Executive Officer Ramond Komanga said many players are at the risk of picking injuries that could end their careers prematurely because of lacking proper treatment.

“Injuries in sports normally happen and can even happen every day in training or games, and mostly you may have no idea that they are coming.

“Many players have their careers ended prematurely through injuries. There is no reason or excuse not to have this insurance cover when you are at such a risk,” said Komanga.

He explained that some injured players may have decided to quit football after failing to afford medical bills for treatment.

He said Britam Insurance noted the problem and decided to come up with a solution along with other stakeholders to insure the league players. The exercise is under the league’s main sponsor, the National Bank of Commerce (NBC) as well as Sanlam Insurance.

Advertisement

“Britam Insurance will deliver fast services in the exercise, aiming to contribute to the development of the game in the country. We want to see players and technical bench members benefit from our services and comfortably enjoy their careers,” said Komanga.

He said they believe through their services, young players will join the game because they will be sure of getting proper treatment once they sustain injuries. The insurance cover for the league players was launched last Tuesday by the league main sponsors, NBC Bank.

Apart from the players, the insurance cover will be also for technical benches and their families, aiming to ensure better health care for them. The service will cover about 640 players featuring in the Mainland Premier League.

NBC Bank Managing Director Theobald Sabi said they are committed to the development of football in the country and through the insurance, Tanzania will be able to produce many players. Sabi explained that the players will be able to showcase their talent without fear as they are insured to get proper treatment once they are injured.

“This service will enable injured players to get proper treatment locally and even abroad when needed. The players will also receive income benefits if they suffer permanent damage or loss of life and other benefits,” he said.