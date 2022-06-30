Why new Simba head coach faces uphill task next season

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. New Simba head coach Zoran Manojlovic alias Zoran Maki will have to prove his worth in his career for the next season scheduled to start on August 13 when facing Young Africans (Yanga) in the Community Shield. Manojlovic has been endorsed by Simba’s management to replace Spaniard Pablo Franco, who spent six months and 23 days at the Msimbazi Street club.

The Serbian tactician has a huge task to reclaim the team’s best record that was destroyed this season by their traditional rivals, Yanga, who managed to win the Mainland Tanzania NBC Premier League title.

Apart from winning the title, Yanga also eliminated Simba from the Azam Federation Cup by beating them 1-0 at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza Region.

Simba were the defending champions of both the Mainland Tanzania Premier League and the Azam Federation Cup.

Besides that, Simba were also defeated 1-0 by Yanga in the Community Shield encounter held at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam. Simba were the holders of the Community Shield.

Currently, Simba have no title despite the fact that they have finished second in the league and secured the chance to represent the country in the African Champions League.

Advertisement

Speaking yesterday, Simba’s Media Information Manager, Ahmed Ally, said they have been disappointed with last season’s performance of the club and believe Manojlovic will restore the lost glory of the team.

Ally said they have decided to terminate the contract of Pablo because of the club’s poor season and the board of the directors of the club agreed to give Manojlovic the mandate of taking the team to the next level of performance.

“It is a fact that we performed contrary to our expectations last season to the extent of being forced to take a serious action. We believe Manojlovic will get the team back on track and bring back happiness to the team’s members and fans,” said Ally. He said the new coach will be given the chance of recruiting players who, he believes, will help the team to perform well during the next reason.

“Manojlovic has a vast experience in African football and there are players whom he worked with in various teams. So, we will seek his consultation on which players he would like to work with,” he said. Manojlovic was born on July 21, 1962, in Yugoslavia and coached three club sides in Angola, including Primeiro de Agosto (between December 2017 and July 2019) whom he guided to the African Champions League semi-final in 2018. He also served as an assistant coach at Kabuscorp in 2012.

Manojlovic was appointed the head coach of Moroccan club Wydad AC in July 2019 and left the club in January 2020. In October 2020 he became the manager of Sudanese club Al-Hilal Club and April last year he joined Algerian club CR Belouizdad. He also coached Saudi Arabian club Al Tai on August 30, 2021 before being sacked on November 4, 2021 after the club’s finished at the bottom of the league table.