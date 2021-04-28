Will the cards be stacked against PSG again?

After a long week of dramatic European Super League (ESL) saga to finally draw to a close, a fun-filled week of the coveted UEFA tournament has just returned.

As it is in semi-final stage, the delightful Champions League continue to arouse interests of football revelers across the world to greater heights, looking at the giant sides which have cruised into this stage.

Tonight, Wednesday April 28, 2021 all eyes of football fans will pack, board plane and land to Parc de Prince (Prince Park) to anxiously waiting for the clash of titans, when PSG host Pep Guardiola’s lads, Man City.

PSG faces the bitter side of Man City with a mouth-watering memory of knocking out, Bayern Munchen, the defending champion few weeks ago. And as for Man City, they will have every reason to prove their worth for this league and that is on the back of their FA Cup silverware victory of 1-0 against Spurs.

The scary thought is that the last head-to-head game between two, cards were stacked against PSG as they were thrashed in 2016 season by Man City. Will PSG clinch to final for the second time or a Man City’s night ever?

