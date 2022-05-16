Yanga back to winning ways as battle for title continues

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dodoma. Young Africans (Yanga) have opened a 11-point lead at the top of the NBC Premier League after beating Dodoma Jiji 2-0 at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma Region yesterday.

Yanga’s goals were scored by Dickson Ambundo in the 12th minute and an own goal from Dodoma Jiji’s defender Mohammed Yusuf in the 35th minute were enough for the Jangwani Street boys to seal a crucial win.

Yanga are looking forward to winning their first league title after four years of dominance of their nemesis, Simba SC.

They top the table with 60 points after playing 24 matches. Simba, the reigning champions sit second with 49 with a game in hand.

Yanga remain to be the only team in league that has not lost a match thus far and will be looking to wind up the season unbeaten.

Meanwhile, the league continue today at two venues. At Mabatini in Coast Region, Ruvu Shooting will face Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) from 2pm while from 4pm, Tanzania Prisons will host Kagera Sugar at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya Region.

The match is expected to be tough as each team needs victory to improve their places on the standing. Ruvu Shooting head coach Charles Boniface Mkwasa said they target positive results at their home ground, stressing they will not disappoint their fans.

“We played well against Geita Gold and managed to win 2-1. We need to maintain the winning note in order to avoid relegation,” said Mkwasa. Two teams will be relegated to the First Division League, which is currently known as Championship. He explained that his players were capable of turning around the season at the home ground. Ruvu Shooting are placed in the 13th after collecting 25 points from 23 matches.

“We will play KMC cautiously, but with determination to get the three points,” he said.

KMC head coach Thiery Hitimana is also optimistic about his players and says they will register the victory. KMC are placed ninth with 27 points from 23 games.