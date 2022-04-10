Yanga face Geita Gold FC in Azam Federation Cup match

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. All eyes and ears will likely be directed at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium today when Young Africans (Yanga) face Geita Gold FC in the Azam Federation Cup encounter.

The match, which is scheduled to start at 7pm, is expected to be a thrilling one and Geita Gold seek to revenge against Yanga.

The game will be the third for the two teams to meet as Yanga managed to win two previous matches.

Yanga won 1-0 in the first leg of the Mainland Tanzania League at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on October 2, last year before recording the same score margin at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

Geita Gold FC head coach Fred Felix Minziro said they are ready to face a strong challenge from Yanga.

He said his target is to stop Yanga from emerging victorious in the game so that they can make history for destroying Yanga’s winning record this season.

Minziro also said they aim to revenge against Yanga despite the fact that they are facing a tough challenge against one of the football giants in the country.

“My players are in good shape, despite facing a strong opposition from Yanga. We have prepared technical plans ahead of the encounter,

“Our aim is to record a good result in the match and advance to the semifinal of the competition. We have to be very keen on the encounter that will be very tough,” said Minziro.

Yanga head coach Nesreddine Nabi said Geita Gold are a strong team that have shown good improvement in the league.

Nabi said that his players are in top form except Feisal “Fei Toto” Salum who is nursing his injury.

The match’s centre of attraction will likely be two players, Fiston Mayele and George Mpole, who are chasing each other in the scoring chart of the Mainland Tanzania Premier League.

Mayele has so far scored 11 goals and is placed in the second position while Mpole has nine goals and is placed third.

The winner of the encounter will face the winner between Simba and Pamba FC of Mwanza who will meet next Wednesday at the same venue.