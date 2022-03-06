Yanga face Geita Gold in league clash today

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. All eyes and ears will likely be directed at the CCM Kirumba Stadium today when league leaders Young Africans (Yanga) face Geita Gold FC in the Mainland Premier League match.

The encounter, scheduled to start at 4pm, is expected to be a thrilling one following the statuses of the two teams in the league standings.

Yanga are at the top of the league table with 42 points from 16 matches while Geita Gold are seventh with 21 points from 16 matches.

Geita Gold FC managed to record a 3-1 victory against Polisi Tanzania and later won 2-0 against Coastal Union of Tanga Region. They drew 1-1 against Dodoma Jiji FC before recording a barren draw against Biashara United Mara and later drew 1-1 against Namungo FC.

Yanga managed to win 2-0 against Coastal Union at the Mkwakwani Stadium before recording a 1-0 win over Polisi Tanzania at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha before recording a barren draw against Mbeya City at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. The Jangwani Street giants also recorded 2-0 victory against Mtibwa Sugar at the Manungu Complex in Turiani and later won 3-0 over Kagera Sugar at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. Geita Gold FC head coach Fred Felix Minziro said they are ready to face a strong challenge from Yanga.

He said his target is to stop Yanga from emerging victorious in the game so that they can make history for destroying Yanga’s winning record. Minziro also said they also aim to revenge against Yanga after they were beaten 1-0 in the first leg, thank to Jesus Moloko’s goal scored at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

“My players are in good shape, despite facing a strong opposition from Yanga. We have prepared technical plans ahead of the encounter,

“Our aim is to record a good result in the match and continue going up in the league standings. We have to be very keen on the encounter that will be very tough,” said Minziro.

Yanga;s head coach Nesreddine Nabi said Geita Gold are a strong team that have shown good improvement in the league. However, the match’s centre of attraction will likely be two players, Fiston Mayele and George Mpole, who are chasing each other in the scoring chart.

Mayele has so far scored nine goals and is placed in the second position while Mpole has eight goals and is placed third. Namungo FC striker Reliants Lusajo is leading the golden boot award race with 10 goals.

Also, on the list of scoring chart are Saido Ntibazonkiza of Yanga who has scored six goals and Vitalis Mayanga of Polisi Tanzania with six goals also. Simba’s Meddie Kagere and Jeremiah Juma of Polisi Tanzania have each scored five goals.