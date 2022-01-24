Yanga maintain unbeaten run

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Arusha. The goal scored by Dickson Ambundo against Polisi Tanzania at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha Region was enough for Young Africans SC (Yanga) to maintain their unbeaten run in the ongoing Mainland Tanzania Premier League.

Ambundo scored in the 64th minute of the game following a commendable job done by Fiston Mayele who beat Polisi Tanzania defenders in the event.

The victory also means Yanga have continued to widen the points gap in the league standings against their traditional rivals, Simba SC (Simba). The Yanga - the Jangwani Street soccer giants - have dominated the top position, with 35 points under the belt from 13 matches. Simba - who are defending champions - are placed second with 24 points from 12 matches. Loss of the match yesterday means that Polisi Tanzania remain in the fifth position with 18 points from 13 matches. It was not easy win for Yanga, following strong opposition from Polisi Tanzania who stopped Yanga’s striking force led by Mayele, currently the leading scorer in the league that feature 16 clubs.

Mayele - who decided to support midfield position, got support from Saido Ntibazonkiza, Jesus Moloko and Farid Mussa. Polisi Tanzania’s defence, let by Saidi Juma Makapu, was in difficulties several times following a series of attacks from Yanga strikers. Yanga assistant coach Cedric Kaze commended his players for the good performance on the pitch against strong opposition by the Polisi Tanzania players.

In another match, Namungo FC outshone Coastal Union with 3-1 victory at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga. Namungo FC goals were scored by Obrey Chirwa, Shiza Kichuya and Bigrimana Blaise, while the Coastal Union goal was scored by Haji Ugando.The result cannot be good for Coastal Union who also lost 2-0 to Yanga in the last match played at the same venue.