Yanga to miss new signings in CAF Champions League

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans SC has confirmed that three of their players are ineligible for the CAF Champions league which kicks off on Sunday, September 12 against Nigerian side Rivers United.

The players who are set to miss are Khalid Aucho from Uganda, defender Djuma Shaban and striker Fiston Mayele both from Congo.

The players have failed to obtain their International Transfer Certificate (ITC) from their previous clubs in Egypt for the case of Aucho and the other two from DR Congo.

Sources from Aucho’s club say the Egyptian side did not sanction the transfer because they wanted the Ugandan International to sign a new deal at the club.

Also DR Congo clubs Union Maniema and AS Vita did not send confirmation of the release of the players as required by Fifa.

Insiders say that one of the reasons for the failed confirmation of the transfers is because of debts that Yanga was yet to clear.

Speaking today the club’s spokesperson Haji Manara said the club did all that was possible to clear the players’ transfer.

"Yanga did everything on time in applying for transfer documents for a player like Khalid Aucho who was in dispute with his club after they failed to pay his salaries and Fifa broke his contract and he became a free agent," said Manara.

"For the case of Djuma Shaban we asked for everything on time but his club sent the ITC one day after the window closed.”

In addition, Manara added that due to these challenges, the leadership of their club has already contacted the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) to ask Fifa to intervene in the matter.