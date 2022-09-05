ZFF, Jackson Group sign deal on strategic marketing

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Zanzibar. A prominent marketing firm in the country, Jackson Group, has signed a five-year contract with the Zanzibar Football Federation (ZFF) on strategic marketing services and branding the football governing body within and outside the country.

The contract was unveiled yesterday in Zanzibar, where ZFF was represented by its president, Abdullatif Ali Yasini, and his secretary general, Hussein Ahmad, while Jackson Group was represented by Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Twissa and head of sports Habib Halahala.

Recently, Jackson Group signed a similar contract with Young Africans (Yanga), who are the reigning champions of the Mainland Tanzania Premier League.

Speaking after signing the contract, the ZFF president said they feel very proud to enter into an agreement with the Jackson Group Company that has a vast experience in the field of marketing within and outside the country.

Yasini said the Jackson Group has been given exclusive rights to find sponsors for the Zanzibar Premier League, First Division, Women’s Premier League, Youths League and FA Cup competitions.

He said the aim is to improve the standard of Zanzibar’s football and hence building strong teams ahead of international competitions.

According to Yasini, ZFF has been at the forefront of improving the Zanzibar Premier League and other competitions.

He said he believes that, through the partnership, the game will reach the next level of development not only for clubs, but also for the national team.

“We believe that the Jackson Group will promote and market it and hence attaining the highest development,” he said.

Jackson Group is a Tanzanian company involved in marketing agency in the country and providing various services including the management of rights (intellectual property rights management) as well as working with stakeholders with a vast experience in sports sponsorship in the country, Africa and Europe.

For his part, Twissa said they are very happy sign the contract with ZFF and believes they will be able to increase the worth of the Zanzibar Premier League, various competitions as well as branding ZFF to potential investors.

“We are happy to be working with the Zanzibar Football Federation to promote the Zanzibar Premier League through strategic partnerships that will create new competitions such as the Zanzibar Challenge, attract male and female players to Zanzibar teams, and drive support that will promote tourism in Zanzibar.

Zanzibar has managed its football with support from its semi-autonomous government, investors and support from the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) for nearly 100 years, making ZFF one of the oldest football organizations in Africa.

“This is a unique opportunity as well as a great honour to work with ZFF in the field of football-marketing. We have a vast experience in marketing and we believe we will take ZFF to the next level of development through various investors,” said Twissa.

He said that Jackson Group has various local and international partners who, through their company, will be able to invest in Zanzibar’s football through ZFF.