AFRICA SHOULDN’T BE CAUGHT IN THE CROSSFIRE

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has caused global mayhem, with nations trying to make sense of what is unfolding as one Superpower flexes their military might.

This is indeed a catastrophe that was a long time coming. However, there are many sides to this debacle that one cannot even begin to decipher all the underlying reasons for what is currently happening in Ukraine.

Amidst the global rebuke for what Russia is doing, Africa has for the most part remained on the sidelines and served as an eye witness to these history-changing events. But two days ago, that changed. Africa came forth and publicly condemned Russia’s onslaught.

The statement by the African Union was unequivocal in its intent and purpose. The AU, in united concern, rebuked Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and called for immediate ceasefire, respect for territorial boundaries, and national sovereignty.

The statement, which was co-signed by the AU Chairman Macky Sally – who is also the President of Senegal and Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chair of the AU Commission, expressed continental concern for what was happening in Eastern Europe – particularly the baseless loss of human lives and unjustified destruction of property.

However, even though Africa was being chastised for remaining silent during the earlier stages of the ordeal, the stand against Russia has also received some criticism in certain circles. It is important to be cognizant of the extreme delicacy of the war and its implications not only to the main parties (Russia and Ukraine) but also to the rest of the world.

Advertisement

By taking a stand, Africa is upholding what is believed to be the basis of international peace, founded by the beliefs of the United Nations and the assigned allies. But, on the other hand, not every nation in the world subscribes to the UN mode of operation, this includes the likes of China and, more importantly in this instance, Russia.

Therefore, Africa should be well aware of the optics and the geopolitics that exist in such situations where staying non-aligned has just negative repercussions as speaking out. But, a decision has to be made, and Africa has chosen which path to take.





DELICATE SITUATION

Whether or not Russia and those who support the Putin regime will see this as a sign of being an adversary of the former Soviet state remains to be seen. But as political pundits such as Issa Shivji have cautioned, this is a situation that requires prudent thought-process before deciding to take a step or make any decision.

For now, the world seems to sympathise with Ukraine by calling Russia the aggressor and calling for Putin to pull out his army from the brutal invasion, and in that same thread, Africa is rallying behind the global call by calling for peace.

Africa is a continent with a plethora of its own problems, but, we live in a united globe where problems and burdens are times shared across borders. So, the fact that Africa reacted to the Russia-Ukraine war is a sign of concerted efforts to vie for global peace and hence shouldn’t be viewed otherwise.

We all hope for a quick end to this nightmare and pray for the lives that have been lost.